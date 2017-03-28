White House Denies Preventing Ex-Acting US Attorney General Yates’ Testimony

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes cancelled the hearing scheduled for Tuesday which would have included testimony from Yates.
"The White House has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying and the Department of Justice specifically told her that it would not stop her and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible," the statement noted.
The Washington Post reported the White House told Yates most of her testimony would be barred from the hearing due to executive privilege, but Spicer called the story "entirely false."
On January 31, President Donald Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce an executive order on immigration designed to protect the citizens of the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The tRump administration appears to be the worst, with the most liars, and most corrupt that the U.S.of A. has had since it became the U.S. of A.
sakissel
It certainly does not appear to give a rat's arse about the well-being of the American citizenry or the planet at large. It does, however, seem to love kowtowing to the 1%. tRump is only out for himself.
It will surely screw any country that it works with as well.
Just my opinion.