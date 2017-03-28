Register
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    White House Denies Preventing Ex-Acting US Attorney General Yates’ Testimony

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    The White House did not take any steps to prevent former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates from testifying at the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia and the 2016 presidential election scheduled for Tuesday, spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes cancelled the hearing scheduled for Tuesday which would have included testimony from Yates.

    "The White House has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying and the Department of Justice specifically told her that it would not stop her and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible," the statement noted.

    Sally Yates
    © Wikipedia
    US Justice Dept. Official Fired by Trump Has Right to Testify on 2016 Election - Lawmaker
    Adam Schiff, a Democrat and ranking member on the Committee, said in a statement earlier on Tuesday he questioned whether the White House contributed to the decision to cancel the hearing in order to prevent Yates from having to claim executive privilege on communications she had with the White House.

    The Washington Post reported the White House told Yates most of her testimony would be barred from the hearing due to executive privilege, but Spicer called the story "entirely false."

    On January 31, President Donald Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce an executive order on immigration designed to protect the citizens of the United States.

      avatar
      sakissel
      The tRump administration appears to be the worst, with the most liars, and most corrupt that the U.S.of A. has had since it became the U.S. of A.

      It certainly does not appear to give a rat's arse about the well-being of the American citizenry or the planet at large. It does, however, seem to love kowtowing to the 1%. tRump is only out for himself.

      It will surely screw any country that it works with as well.

      Just my opinion.
