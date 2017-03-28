Justice Dept. Official Fired by Trump Can Testify on 2016 Election - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 31, President Donald Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce an executive order on immigration designed to protect the citizens of the United States.

"Today's hearing would… have provided the opportunity for former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to testify about the events leading up to former National Security Advisor [Michael] Flynn's firing, including his attempts to cover up his secret conversations with the Russian ambassador," Schiff stated.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US House Intel Chair Should Not Recuse Himself From Russia Probe - Ryan

Schiff, a Democrat and ranking member on the Intelligence Committee, noted that Yates had asked the White House for permission to testify.

Schiff alleged whether "the White House's desire to avoid a public claim of executive privilege to keep her from providing the full truth on what happened contributed to the decision to cancel today's hearing."

The congressman also argued the hearing should be rescheduled immediately, the release added.

Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes cancelled the planned public hearing scheduled for Tuesday as well as all of the Committee's meetings for the rest of the week.