US House Intel Chair Should Not Recuse Himself From Russia Probe - Ryan

Trump Trying to Shut Down Russia Probe in House Intel Committee - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Democrats called on Nunes to recuse himself after revelations he made a trip to the White House a day before informing Trump that the president's transition team had been included in incidental surveillance before the January 20 inauguration.

When asked by reporters if Nunes should recuse himself, Ryan stated, "No."

Both houses of the US Congress are investigating possible links between Trump's team and Russian officials amid allegations Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims.