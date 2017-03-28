Register
18:25 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US marines disembark their armoured vehicles from the overcrafts deploid by the USS Arlington amphibious transport dock during the NATO's Trident Juncture exercise at Pinheiro da Cruz beach, south of Lisbon, near Grandola on October 20, 2015

    US Marines to Test Drones, Robots in Major Ship-to-Shore Naval Tech Drill

    © AFP 2017/ FRANCISCO LEONG
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16330

    The US Marines will begin testing some 50 new technology platforms in April at their main base in California. Technologies that do well will be put to the hard test during a major Bold Alligator drill on the US East Coast slated for this fall.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Marines Deployed in Syria's Raqqa Aim to Back Ground Forces - CENTCOM Commander
    The list of new concepts to be tested during the S2ME2 ANTX (Ship To Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise), the first such drill in the US Marine Corps’ history, range from mini-UAVs all the way to means of radio-electronic warfare for use during amphibious assault missions.

    “This exercise provides a unique opportunity for warfighters to assess emerging technologies and innovative engineering in support of amphibious assault operations,” acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley told the online defense magazine Breaking Defense.

    Winds of change are picking up

    The Pentagon wants to speed up the process of development and introduction of advanced technologies with Marine Corps Commandant Robert

    Neller pushing for the immediate testing of 80-percent-ready innovations instead of waiting for up to 10 years before they are 100-percent ready.

    “The Pentagon normally takes 18 to 24 months to set up a technology demonstration on this scale, and this one is happening in just nine,” Aileen Sansone, an official with the Navy’s Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, & Demonstration (RPED) office, told reporters.

    Some 50 technologies will be tested during the April 15-27 exercise and about as many will just be presented for examination by specialists. The technologies that pass the initial testing will be put to a harder test in October.

    Many, if not the majority of the technologies will probably fail to pass muster, but the Marines are sure that this is exactly what they need. In fact, failing “early and often” is an essential part of innovation before the Marines decide on major acquisition programs, let alone take a technology into combat.

    What will be tested

    The S2ME2 ANTX 2017 exercise will field-test several technology platforms across six mission areas.

    The team defined the six mission areas as:

    Shield: “early intelligence and reconnaissance,” using swarms of robotic scouts in the air, sea, and land, which would allow Marines to identify far more landing sites and potentially bypass defenders by coming ashore in unexpected places, instead of landing at an obvious  beach.

    US and Romanian Troops Engage in Joint Exercises Near the Black Sea Coast
    © Ruptly
    US Marines, Romanian Troops Launch Joint Exercises on Black Sea Coast
    Spear: “threat identification,” where covert drones come in for a closer look with high-powered sensors and send detailed data back using hard-to-intercept transmissions.

    Dagger: “reconnaissance & threat elimination,” e.g., more drones and manned platforms marking obstacles and mines.

    Cutlass: “maneuver ashore,” where unmanned boats bring Marines ashore at high speeds or unmanned amtracs swim in on their own power, with expendable decoy drones.

    Broadsword: “combat power ashore,” e.g., battlefield 3D printing of spare parts and unmanned ground vehicles providing fire support or carrying supplies.

    Battleaxe: “amphibious C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance),” e.g.,high bandwidth networks, resistant to jamming and hacking, that can tie the whole operation together, Breaking Defense wrote.

    Artist's Rendering of Northrop Grumman's Tern
    © Northrop Grumman/YouTube
    US Marines Move Forward With Unmanned Aircraft System Concept
    The Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, said ”the threat [apparently from Russia and China] makes us move faster.”

    Big technology platforms, such as combat lasers will not be used during the April drill where the emphasis will be on technologies that can be employed by small Marine units during amphibious assault operations.

    In an ideal scenario, swarms of drones reconnoiter the shore, choose landing site and draw up a list of potential threats. Robotic vehicles then go ashore to crush enemy resistance setting the stage for the arrival of advance Marine units and, ultimately, of the main landing parties.

    “To be considered a great power, you have to retain a forcible entry capability,” Col. Dan Sullivan, chief of staff at the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, told reporters.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Marines, Romanian Troops Launch Joint Exercises on Black Sea Coast
    Private Beach? US Marines Test New Ship-to-Shore Assault Tech
    Tags:
    robots, drones, amphibious assaults, drill, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, US Navy, US Marine Corps, Robert Walsh, Dan Sullivan, Aileen Sansone, Sean Stackley, Robert Neller, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok