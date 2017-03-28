US House Intel Committee Continues Investigation Into Trump-Russia Ties - Nunes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House Intelligence Committee has not stopped its probe into the alleged interference of Russia in the 2016 presidential election, committee chairman Devin Nunes said on Tuesday.

© REUTERS/ Henry Romero McCain Urges Nunes to Explain Visit to White House Prior to Briefing Trump on Wiretapping

US media reported earlier in the day Nunes cancelled all of the Intelligence Committee's meetings the rest of the week.

"The investigation continues," Nunes told reporters as quoted by The Hill.

Nunes refused to say if he planned to step down as the head of the committee despite calls from numerous members of Congress to do so.

Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusations.