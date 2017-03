© REUTERS/ Henry Romero McCain Urges Nunes to Explain Visit to White House Prior to Briefing Trump on Wiretapping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The full committee meetings were canceled due to tension over Chairman Devin Nunes’ decision to cancel a public hearing.

The full House Intelligence Committee usually meets twice a week, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday with FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency (NSA) Director Michael Rogers in a private session.

Last week, Nunes cancelled a planned open hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.