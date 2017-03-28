McCain Urges Nunes to Explain Visit to WH Prior to Briefing Trump on Wiretapping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nunes’ spokesman has said the congressman visited the White House on March 21 to review information provided by a source.

The following day, Nunes confirmed in a press conference that the US Intelligence Community collected information on Trump’s transition team. Moreover, Nunes said the collection was unrelated to allegations of Russian collusion and widely disseminated within the US government.

"I think there needs to be a lot of explaining to do," McCain stated on CBS News. "I’ve been around for quite a while and I’ve never heard of such thing."

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Nunes Apologizes to Intel Committee for Briefing Trump on Surveillance

McCain further said Nunes should reveal the source of the information he discussed at the White House.

Later, Nunes explained why he decided to brief the press and US President Donald Trump on new intelligence information before telling the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, a Democrat representing California’s 28th district, said later on Wednesday that Nunes did not follow proper protocol of the investigation, and called his briefing of the US president a profound irregularity.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.