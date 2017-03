WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be performed in South Korea, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2018 and it will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command located at Youngsan in South Korea, the Defense Department added.

“Cubic Global Defense [of] San Diego, California, was awarded a $17.5 million modification… contract for the operation of the Korea Battle Simulation Center,” the release stated on Monday.