Register
04:46 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Faces

    Blacks More Likely to be Misidentified as Suspects by FBI Facial Recognition

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    A House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform found last week that the FBI’s Next Generation Identification program, which utilizes facial recognition software, was more likely to misidentify African-Americans as suspects in crime.

    The committee reported that not only did the software not comply with privacy laws, but it was misidentifying female and African-American individuals at a higher rate. They also claimed the "FBI went to great lengths to exempt itself from certain provisions of the Privacy Act." 

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New York City Plans Facial Recognition Cameras to ID Drivers

    Electronic Frontier Foundation staff attorney Jennifer Lynch noted how the software can be abused, testifying that, "Law enforcement officers can use mobile devices to capture face recognition-ready photographs of people they stop on the street; surveillance cameras boast real-time face scanning and identification capabilities; and the FBI has access to hundreds of millions of face recognition images of law-abiding Americans," according to Rawstory. "This has led to the development of unproven, inaccurate systems that will impinge on constitutional rights and disproportionately impact people of color."

    She added, "This has real-world impact; an inaccurate system will implicate people for crimes they didn’t commit, forcing them to try to prove their innocence and shifting the traditional burden of proof away from the government … Face recognition misidentifies African-Americans and ethnic minorities, young people, and women at higher rates than whites, older people, and men, respectively." 

    Biometrics data
    © Photo: Rex Features
    Facial Recognition System to Be Used Instead of Passports at Australian Airports

    There are algorithms present in facial recognition technology that produce incorrect results when Black suspects are involved, according to some research.

    Georgetown Law’s head of Privacy and Technology Alvaro Bedoya explained that "If the suspect is African-American rather than Caucasian, the system is more likely to erroneously fail to identify the right person, potentially causing innocent people to be bumped up the list—and possibly even investigated … Perversely, due to disproportionately higher arrest rates among African-Americans, face recognition may be least accurate for those it is most likely to affect: African-Americans."

    The committee also voiced concern about the conditions under which the technology would be used, with Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) saying,"I think the issue goes beyond the first amendment concerns that were expressed…and is broader. I don’t want to just protect someone if they’re in a political protest from being identified, the reality is we should protect everybody unless there is a valid documented criminal justice action. Why should my photo … be subject because I get a driver’s license, to access?"

    "I think we’re reaching a very sad point, a very dangerous point, when we’re doing away with the reasonable expectation of privacy about anything," said Rep. John Duncan (R-TN).

    Related:

    While Mainstream Media Obsesses Over Russia, Trump's FBI Out Catching Pedophiles
    FBI Rigged Investigation of Black Panthers, Newly Released Docs Reveal
    FBI Director Asks Department of Justice to Refute Trump's Wiretap Claims
    FBI Conducts 300 Active Terrorist Probes Into People Admitted to US as Refugees
    Trump Does Not Accept FBI Director's Denial of Wiretapping Claim - White House
    Tags:
    Racial Profiling, Facial Recognition, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok