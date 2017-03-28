Game On: Study Reveals Video Games Can Help Treat Depression

Some 160 students at the University of California, Davis, who asserted that they experience mild depression in their daily lives, participated in a study that found the condition can be treated effectively by playing video games.

"Using six, three-minute games, the study found in most cases that playing the specifically designed game helped subjects feel they had some control over their depression," said the university in a statement on Monday, according to Rawstory.com.

Called "Playing to beat the blues: Linguistic agency and message causality effects on use of mental health games application," the results of the study will be published in the June 2017 edition of Computers in Human Behavior.



The US National Institute for Mental Health published data revealing that some 6.7 percent of all adults in the country suffered at least one two-week or longer bout of depression in 2015. For the 12-17 year old age group, that figure dramatically increased, to 12.5 percent.