Raytheon Wins $37Mln to Produce Aegis Missile Fire Control Systems for US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems is being awarded a $37,296,370 modification to previously awarded contract for two Missile Fire Control System (MFCS) MK 99 equipment ship sets," the release explained on Monday. "The MFCS MK99 is a critical component of the Aegis Weapon System."

The system communicates with the missile control station, notifying it of air threats. It controls the loading, arming and launching of a weapon and illuminates the target to be destroyed, according to the release.