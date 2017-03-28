Register
01:44 GMT +328 March 2017
    Raytheon System Limited

    Raytheon Wins $37Mln to Produce Aegis Missile Fire Control Systems for US Navy

    © AFP 2017/ ROSLAN RAHMAN
    US
    US defense contractor Raytheon will manufacture two MK 99 Missile Fire Control Systems that are central to the proper functioning of the ship-board Aegis ballistic missile defense system, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

    US Navy 031200-N-0000X-001 The guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69), and the guided missile destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) launch a coordinated volley of missiles
    © Wikipedia/ U.S. Navy
    US, UK, French Navy Chiefs Agree to Increase Trilateral Cooperation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems is being awarded a $37,296,370 modification to previously awarded contract for two Missile Fire Control System (MFCS) MK 99 equipment ship sets," the release explained on Monday. "The MFCS MK99 is a critical component of the Aegis Weapon System."

    The system communicates with the missile control station, notifying it of air threats. It controls the loading, arming and launching of a weapon and illuminates the target to be destroyed, according to the release.

