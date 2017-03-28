Space X Target March 30 for Falcon 9 Rocket Launch of Communications Satellite

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The SES-10 satellite will broadcast television and video services throughout Latin America, according to Space X.

"Static fire test complete. Targeting Thursday, March 30 for Falcon 9 launch of SES-10 [satellite]," the tweet stated on Monday.

The launch from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida will be the first with a reused Falcon 9 booster stage that was recovered from a previous flight, media reported.