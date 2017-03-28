Register
    The Aedes Aegypti mosquito is photographed in a lab at the Ministry of Health of El Salvador, in San Salvador

    Florida Governor Issues Zika Alert as Rainy Mosquito Season Approaches

    © AFP 2017/ MARVIN RECINOS
    US
    Community leaders in Florida are being urged to take action in anticipation of a population surge for Zika-carrying mosquitoes in the state’s upcoming rainy season, according to a press release by Governor Rich Scott on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scott noted that aggressive actions last year helped lift travel warnings for three zones where cases of Zika spread by mosquitoes were reported.

    "It is crucial that we continue to work together to remain vigilant and take precautions to stay ahead of this virus," Scott told a roundtable with community leaders in Miami, the release stated.

    The governor urged all residents to eliminate any standing water around homes, businesses and communities, where mosquitoes breed, and to wear bug spray to prevent mosquito bites.

    Pregnant women infected with Zika are at risk of delivering babies with life-long neurological defects that are characterized by undersize heads and underdeveloped brains.

      Alan Reid
      More propaganda. The name changes every few years . The game remains the same old game. Sell fear. More fear. Fear of the porch light, Fear of the shadow that is following You! Be afraid, we will protect you..
