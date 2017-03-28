Florida Governor Issues Zika Alert as Rainy Mosquito Season Approaches

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scott noted that aggressive actions last year helped lift travel warnings for three zones where cases of Zika spread by mosquitoes were reported.
"It is crucial that we continue to work together to remain vigilant and take precautions to stay ahead of this virus," Scott told a roundtable with community leaders in Miami, the release stated.
Pregnant women infected with Zika are at risk of delivering babies with life-long neurological defects that are characterized by undersize heads and underdeveloped brains.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More propaganda. The name changes every few years . The game remains the same old game. Sell fear. More fear. Fear of the porch light, Fear of the shadow that is following You! Be afraid, we will protect you..
Alan Reid