Florida Governor Issues Zika Alert as Rainy Mosquito Season Approaches

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scott noted that aggressive actions last year helped lift travel warnings for three zones where cases of Zika spread by mosquitoes were reported.

"It is crucial that we continue to work together to remain vigilant and take precautions to stay ahead of this virus," Scott told a roundtable with community leaders in Miami, the release stated.

The governor urged all residents to eliminate any standing water around homes, businesses and communities, where mosquitoes breed, and to wear bug spray to prevent mosquito bites.

Pregnant women infected with Zika are at risk of delivering babies with life-long neurological defects that are characterized by undersize heads and underdeveloped brains.