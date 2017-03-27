Senator Schumer Urges US House Intelligence Committee Chair Nunes to Step Down

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schumer’s comments came amid the revelation Nunes visited the White House prior to announcing he had seen intelligence that US agencies surveilled President Donald Trump's team during the presidential transition.
"Without further ado, Speaker [Paul] Ryan should replace Chairman Nunes," Schumer stated on Monday. "If Speaker Ryan wants the House to have a credible investigation he needs to replace Chairman Nunes."
As of Friday, members of the Intelligence Committee had still not seen the information.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday that Nunes was cleared to share the information due to his role as Intelligence Committee chairman.
