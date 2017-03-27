US House Homeland Security Committee Passes 9 Bipartisan Bills in 1 Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The key counterterrorism bill — Terrorist and Foreign Fighter Travel Exercise Act of 2017 — requires a stress test to find and eliminate vulnerabilities in US defenses against terrorist infiltration.

"Last week the House passed nine Homeland Security Committee bills, including a key counterterrorism bill," the release stated. "Expanding on the work of last Congress, the [Homeland Security] Committee continues to advance an unprecedented number of bipartisan measures aimed at keeping Americans safe."

The US government will examine its strategy, technology and infrastructure in place to strengthen national security and prevent terrorists from reaching the United States, House Homeland Security Committee chairman Michael McCaul stated in the release.