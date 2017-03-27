Texas Attorney General Leads 13-State Coalition Backing Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Paxton is leading the coalition, the release noted, which includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

“In the friend-of-the-court brief, Attorney General Paxton, 11 other state attorneys general and the governor of Mississippi demonstrate that the president’s new immigration order is a lawful exercise of statutorily authorized executive power over foreign affairs and national security,” the release stated.

On March 6, Trump signed a revised immigration executive action that temporarily blocks nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. Unlike Trump’s first executive order, the revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.