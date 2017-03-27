Register
00:13 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US dollars

    Tennessee Bills Victim of Deadly Accident to Replace Faulty Guardrail

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    US
    Get short URL
    19103

    The state of Tennessee accidentally sent a nearly-$3,000 bill to a 17-year-old girl for damages done to a guardrail in a November car crash in which she was involved. The only problem? The young lady died in the accident.

    On November 1, 2016, 17-year-old Hannah Eimers was driving her father's car on Interstate 75 when she collided with a guardrail, a Lindsay X-LITE. Instead of deflecting the car or buckling under the force, as it is designed to do, the guardrail impaled the vehicle, striking Hannah and killing her instantly.

    Her grieving father, Steve Eimers, has received a $2,970 bill for damages from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). It is addressed to Hannah: $2,600 to install a new guardrail end and $231 to have the new guardrail inspected.

    Driver Charged in Deadly Tennessee School Bus Crash That Killed 5 Children
    © AP Photo/ Bruce Garner
    Driver Charged in Deadly Tennessee School Bus Crash That Killed 5 Children

    "I'm shocked, the audacity," he said. "What bothers me is that they're playing Russian roulette with people's lives. They know these devices do not perform at high speeds and in situations like my daughter's accident, but they leave them in place."

    Eimers, who works as a emergency medical technician, knows that a guardrail is meant to absorb the impact, not rip through the car like a lance. 

    "It should have been, at worst, a minor-injury accident with property damage — probably little to no injury," Eimers said. "The girl that was with her in the other seat had a little, tiny cut."

    The state concurs with Eimers, as the guardrail type in question was removed from TDOT's list of approved products one week before the crash. Although they will not purchase or install any more of the Lindsay X-LITE's, around 1,000 of them remain installed throughout the Volunteer State. Another model, the ET-Plus which was removed for similar reasons in 2014, still has over 21,000 units installed in Tennessee.

    Indian policemen perform acrobatic skills on a motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Chani Ananda
    India, Home of the World’s Deadliest Roads, Institutes New Bike Safety Measures

    The bill was "due to an error in processing. A new letter has been sent to the family to apologize, to explain the error, and instruct that there is no billing," said TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi.

    "TDOT greatly apologizes for this mistake. There is no excuse for the letter/bill that was sent, and we will take measures to make sure that this never happens again."

    He also said that the state will accept bids for contracts to replace the X-LITEs in areas where the speed limit exceeds 45 mph, although Nagi did not disclose the specifics of the contracts.

    X-LITE's are meant to collapse inwards like a telescope when hit from the end, but they remain rigid at speeds over 60 mph. The Virginia Department of Transportation removed the faulty guardrails in late August 2016.

    Downtown Los Angeles
    © Flickr/ Brian Hawkins
    SpaceX's Elon Musk Starts Digging Tunnel Under LA, Annoyed by Traffic Jams

    Eimers says that he will work to replace all dangerous guardrails in the state to avoid a repeat of the tragedy. "I've got to be able to look the next mom or dad in the eye and say, 'I tried to make some changes in the culture of TDOT. I tried to get some dangerous devices off the road,'" he said.

    On his daughter Hannah, Eimers said that she loved music, having taught herself to play guitar and piano. She spoke several languages and aspired to be an actress. She also loved to make and wear costumes.

    Related:

    Happy Thanksgiving: L.A. Suffers ‘World’s Worst Traffic Jam’ Ahead of Holiday
    What Are They Smoking?! Police Arrests Tree for Blocking Traffic
    Chicago Teenager Sexually Assaulted Live on Facebook Afraid to Come Home
    Scientists Can Predict If a Teenager Will Become a Drug Addict
    Serbian Minister Dukic Dejanovic Injured in Car Accident
    Tags:
    car accident, highway, road accident, accident, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      This family just got their first 'ambulance chaser' attorney. More are coming, too, for a wrongful death suit against the State, the Department of Transportation, the Inspectors Union and the 'nut' that sent out the billing notice. Sue 'em all!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok