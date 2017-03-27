Pace of 'Apprehensions' at US Border More Than Triples During Trump Presidency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Year to date apprehensions by CPB agents totaled 170,326 thus far in 2017 — a pace that would total nearly 1.5 million if maintained for the entire year. This compares with 415,816 apprehensions in 2016 and 337,117 in 2015, the report disclosed.

"Apprehensions refer to the physical control or temporary detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the US, which may or may not result in an arrest," the release stated.

People denied entry at US border crossings totaled 83,058 thus far in 2017, a pace exceeding 720,000 for the entire year, compared with 415,816 in 2016 and 337,117 in 2015, according to statistics cited in the report.