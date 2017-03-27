Trump Budget Cruel, 'Must Be Defeated' - US Senator Sanders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanders explained that Trump’s budget would cut more than $1 billion from pre-school programs called First Start as well as decrease funding for Pell grants and supplemental education opportunity grants for college students.

"Far from compassionate, Trump's budget — if enacted — would be one of the cruelest in American history. It must be defeated," Sanders stated.

© AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals

Furthermore, Sanders said, the Trump budget will cut the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by 31 percent and make additional cuts to affordable housing programs.

Earlier in March, the White House released a blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes a $52.3 billion defense spending boost and corresponding cuts across numerous federal agencies.