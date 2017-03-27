Register
    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016

    Trump Budget Cruel, 'Must Be Defeated' - US Senator Sanders

    President Donald Trump’s budget is one of the most severe in the history of the United States and must not be enacted, US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a series of Twitter posts on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanders explained that Trump’s budget would cut more than $1 billion from pre-school programs called First Start as well as decrease funding for Pell grants and supplemental education opportunity grants for college students.

    "Far from compassionate, Trump's budget — if enacted — would be one of the cruelest in American history. It must be defeated," Sanders stated.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a question posed by an audience member at Politics and Eggs in Manchester, N.H., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter
    Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals
    Furthermore, Sanders said, the Trump budget will cut the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by 31 percent and make additional cuts to affordable housing programs.

    Earlier in March, the White House released a blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes a $52.3 billion defense spending boost and corresponding cuts across numerous federal agencies.

