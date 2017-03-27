Trump Budget Cruel, 'Must Be Defeated' - US Senator Sanders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanders explained that Trump’s budget would cut more than $1 billion from pre-school programs called First Start as well as decrease funding for Pell grants and supplemental education opportunity grants for college students.
"Far from compassionate, Trump's budget — if enacted — would be one of the cruelest in American history. It must be defeated," Sanders stated.
Earlier in March, the White House released a blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes a $52.3 billion defense spending boost and corresponding cuts across numerous federal agencies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This guy is an abhorrent something. He cannot and should not even be classified as a Democrat. He would not even sit on the floor with them during Trump's address to Congress and the Nation. Instead, he will sitting up in the balcony BEHIND the Pentagon's Joint Chief of Staff, which was their usual seating! What a gas!
marcanhalt