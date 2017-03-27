Register
21:11 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    New White House Innovation Office is 'Logical Step' in Trump's Reform Plan

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    122620

    President Trump's new Innovation Office is a predictable step given his pledge to run a more efficient government using the example of business, political analyst Victor Olevich said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    When Ivanka Met Angela: White House Seating Plan Triggers Twitterati Meltdown
    President Trump is setting up a "White House Office of American Innovation" which will be headed by his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

    The new department has been conceived as a "SWAT team" comprised of able former business executives. Trump hopes it will be able to implement ideas from the business world to improve the work of the federal government. 

    The new office is particularly focused on innovation in technology and data and is working with tech giants such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, the Washington Post reported. 

    Kushner told the newspaper that the administration wants to borrow some principles of government from the private sector.

    "The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens," Kushner said. 

    The White House has said that more details about the new office will be announced on Monday. 

    Vladimir Bruter, a political analyst at Russia's International Institute of Humanities and Political Research, told RT that Kushner's role as the head of the new department demonstrates the belief that Trump has in him.

    "I think that Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka are people who the President trusts a lot and are very helpful for him. Strictly speaking, from the very beginning, Kushner received the status of presidential assistant in a very complex area, the Middle East peace process. It's very important to have somebody next to you who shares your views and can give the right advice at a critical moment and in the right direction," Bruter said.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Not My Fault: Trump Deflects Blame for Health Care Defeat
    Bruter said that the President is also seeking to bolster his position after the failure to get a new healthcare bill through Congress.

    "The failure to abolish Obamacare has already shown that the administration needs to strengthen its lobbying efforts. If Trump's administration had been more attentive to opposition-minded Republicans, a solution would have been found in Congress. Therefore, Trump needs to consolidate all the forces at his disposal," Bruter said.

    Political analyst Victor Olevich said that the creation of the new office is logical given Trump's pre-election promise to bring business know-how to the White House.

    "The creation of a new White House department, an office of innovation, is entirely logical. During his election campaign, Donald Trump promised to fix relations between the state and business and make American bureaucracy more economical, cheaper and more effective. And to attract business in order to achieve this," Olevich said.

    Related:

    Netanyahu: Trump 'Showing Commitment to Israel by Turning Words Into Policies'
    Ex-Trump Adviser Stone Denies Alleged Communications With Russia
    Berlin Denies Claims About Merkel Getting Invoice From Trump to Pay Debt to NATO
    Tags:
    new department, innovation, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, White House, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Congress better get its act together to stay up otherwise there will be a lot of new faces in Washington in the next 2-6 years. Americans want to rid themselves of special interest groups and empty-headed bureaucrats running their every day lives. Who knows, there may be less people signing to colonize Mars than we thought?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok