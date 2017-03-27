US Stocks Open Lower Monday Amid Ongoing Market Slide

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Monday as the stock market continued its decline.

Shortly after opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to 20335.31, down 225.98 from its close on Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 opened a down 22 points at 2324, its lowest level in six weeks. The index is headed for its worst month since October.

Bank stocks, oil and iron ore futures also posted declines.

Media reports suggested US President Donald Trump's failure to force a health care bill through Congress contributed to Monday's decline.