Register
18:09 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker sweeps the floor after the closing bell of the Dow Jones at the New York Stock Exchange, March 24, 2017 in New York

    US Stocks Open Lower Monday Amid Ongoing Market Slide

    © AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith
    US
    Get short URL
    149 0 0

    Shortly after opening of US stock, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to 20335.31, down 225.98 from its close on Friday.

    WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Monday as the stock market continued its decline.

    Shortly after opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to 20335.31, down 225.98 from its close on Friday.

    An oil field with a large number of pumping jacks operating in the Central Valley of California is seen on June 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    US Oil Producers See Stocks Rise, Unlikely to Join Output Cut Deal
    The Standard & Poor’s 500 opened a down 22 points at 2324, its lowest level in six weeks. The index is headed for its worst month since October.

    Bank stocks, oil and iron ore futures also posted declines.

    Media reports suggested US President Donald Trump's failure to force a health care bill through Congress contributed to Monday's decline.

    Related:

    US Stock Market Faces Worst Day of Year as Dow, Nasdaq Fall
    Former US Vice President Gore Sells $29Mln in Apple Stock
    US Oil Producers See Stocks Rise, Unlikely to Join Output Cut Deal
    US Stock Indexes Open at New All-Time Record Highs
    Tags:
    Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      No biggie. Everyone has cashed out their holdings if they are going to at all. I think also there is a big buy-in underway on the sly on the part of American firms into AIIB that the US press is mentioning nothing about. That is what big corporations do with tax-time-discovered "discretionary capital assets."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok