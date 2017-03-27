US Stocks Open Lower Monday Amid Ongoing Market Slide

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Monday as the stock market continued its decline.
Shortly after opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to 20335.31, down 225.98 from its close on Friday.
Bank stocks, oil and iron ore futures also posted declines.
Media reports suggested US President Donald Trump's failure to force a health care bill through Congress contributed to Monday's decline.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No biggie. Everyone has cashed out their holdings if they are going to at all. I think also there is a big buy-in underway on the sly on the part of American firms into AIIB that the US press is mentioning nothing about. That is what big corporations do with tax-time-discovered "discretionary capital assets."
