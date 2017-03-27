Trump Points to Decreasing Migrants Influx to US

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Maryland Joins Hawaii in Blocking Trump's New Migration Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump noted on Monday the decrease in the number of migrants arriving in the United States, praised Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

"General Kelly is doing a great job at the border. Numbers are way down. Many are not even trying to come in anymore," Trump wrote on Twitter.

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed a revised immigration executive action that temporarily blocks nationals of six predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the US. The countries affected are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike Trump’s first executive order, the revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.