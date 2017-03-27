Too Little, Too Late? Former VP Biden Regrets Not Running for White House

During a speech at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, Biden said he was "the best qualified" for the position and that if he had managed to secure the Democratic nomination he would likely have won against Donald Trump.
"I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won," he said. "I don't know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won."
"I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic Party's nominee, I had a better than even chance of being president."
The former vice president explained he didn't think he had made the wrong decision, in that staying out of the race allowed him to spend more time with his family and come to terms with the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died after battling cancer.
"But do I regret not being president? Yes," Biden admitted.
In one of his first major public appearances since leaving office in January, Biden also shared his thoughts on why the Democratic Party had failed, saying it was a mistake to ignore working-class voters and focus on countering Trump.
Biden has mentioned in previous interviews that he may run for president in 2020.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. Wasn't that the names of the Three Stooges? Well, Maybe not, but Biden would have been the skid marks left behind when Trump changed gears from HRC to him. I think what Biden missed out on were the free lunches in that Congressional cafeteria. And now that his doped up son, Beau, may be off the NAFTOGAS board in Ukraine, what other dumb schemes does he have? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Biden would not have stood a chance against Hilary Clinton. Because, he cannot be deceptive and lie as much as Clinton with regards loving the black people and hispanics of america.
marcanhalt
goldcamshaft
Perhaps, he would have won if he had realized at the approaching end of campaigning that there were also white folks living in the united states and that were also suffering by economic downturns.