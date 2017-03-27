Register
01:27 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Vice President Joe Biden.

    Too Little, Too Late? Former VP Biden Regrets Not Running for White House

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    313821

    Former United States Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday he regretted not running for president in the 2016 election, adding that he had a good chance of winning the race.

    During a speech at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, Biden said he was "the best qualified" for the position and that if he had managed to secure the Democratic nomination he would likely have won against Donald Trump.

    "I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won," he said. "I don't know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won."

    "I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic Party's nominee, I had a better than even chance of being president."

    The former vice president explained he didn't think he had made the wrong decision, in that staying out of the race allowed him to spend more time with his family and come to terms with the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died after battling cancer.

    "But do I regret not being president? Yes," Biden admitted.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Not My Fault: Trump Deflects Blame for Health Care Defeat
    Although Beau had urged his father to run, the elder Biden said he wouldn't have been able to pay full attention to the election process just months after he had "lost part of my soul" with his son's death.

    In one of his first major public appearances since leaving office in January, Biden also shared his thoughts on why the Democratic Party had failed, saying it was a mistake to ignore working-class voters and focus on countering Trump.

    Biden has mentioned in previous interviews that he may run for president in 2020.    

    Related:

    Kremlin on Biden's Allegations: 'Russia Involved in Fight to Save Countries'
    Biden, Abadi Reaffirm Importance of US-Iraq Strategic Partnership - White House
    NATO Article 5 'Sacred Obligation' of US, Cannot Be Questioned - Biden
    Tags:
    Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Woulda. Coulda. Shoulda. Wasn't that the names of the Three Stooges? Well, Maybe not, but Biden would have been the skid marks left behind when Trump changed gears from HRC to him. I think what Biden missed out on were the free lunches in that Congressional cafeteria. And now that his doped up son, Beau, may be off the NAFTOGAS board in Ukraine, what other dumb schemes does he have?
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Biden would not have stood a chance against Hilary Clinton. Because, he cannot be deceptive and lie as much as Clinton with regards loving the black people and hispanics of america.
      Perhaps, he would have won if he had realized at the approaching end of campaigning that there were also white folks living in the united states and that were also suffering by economic downturns.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok