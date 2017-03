© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Shooting in French Lille Not Related to Terrorism, Leaves 3 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a man opened fire in the center of Las Vegas and injured two people, with one of them dying at the hospital. The shooter barricaded inside a bus and remained there for several hours before giving in to the police.

"The suspect in the bus has surrendered to officers, and is in custody," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

According to the media, the incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. local time (18:00 GMT on Saturday). According to local media, the police do not consider the incident as terrorism-related. No details on the identity of the suspect have been disclosed yet.