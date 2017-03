MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of seven people have been shot with a 15-year-old killed and a 8-year-old critically wounded in St. Louis, US state of Missouri, local media reported.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. local time Friday [23:30 GMT], KMOV broadcaster reported.

Police believe that there are three suspects but do not know what caused the altercation.