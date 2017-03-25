US Charges Lebanese Businessman for Financial Support of Hezbollah

© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Hezbollah Threatens to Hit Israel’s Nuclear Facility If Confrontations Escalate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Lebanese businessman has been arrested and charged with evading US sanctions by financial supporting the Hezbollah terror organization, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

“Kassim Tajideen, a prominent financial supporter of the Hizballah terror organization, has been arrested and charged with evading US sanctions imposed on him because of his financial support of Hizballah,” the release stated on Friday. “Tajideen, 62, of Beirut, Lebanon, was arrested overseas on March 12, 2017, based on an 11-count indictment.”

A two-year investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Customs and Border Protection resulted in the arrest and indictment of Tajideen, according to the release, charging him with one count of willfully conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations.

Tajideen allegedly presided over a multi-billion-dollar commodity distribution business that operates primarily in the Middle East and Africa through a web of companies, according to the indictment, and Tajideen and others engaged in an elaborate scheme to engage in business with US companies.

Between July of 2013 until the present day the conspirators illegally completed at least 47 individual wire transfers in approximately $27 million to parties in the US, the release said.

Tajideen pleaded not guilty and a detention hearing is set for March 29, the release noted.