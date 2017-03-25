Register
    A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017

    Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Filing Complaint to Oppose Keystone Pipeline

    Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier told Sputnik that his group is trying to meet a Monday deadline to file a complaint opposing the US Department of State’s decision to approve a permit for construction of TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the State Department issued a permit to construct the 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline immediately followed by US President Donald Trump’s approval of the pipeline deal.

    “Now with the State Department approving the permit there’s a deadline to file comments or opposition by Monday and we’re in the process of filing some comments,” Frazier said. “Talking to the lawyers, on Monday, we’ll kind of have a better idea of what direction to go and what our strategies are because then we’ll know a lot.”

    The pipeline will cross two rivers that flow into the tribe's reservation and then into the Missouri River, which serves as a vital water supply for the tribe's drinking water, which raises major concern, Frazier stated.

    Former President Barack Obama previously blocked the pipeline over environmental concerns.

    The pipeline will link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska, and extend south to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

