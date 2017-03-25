Trump Vows to Begin Working on Tax Reform Following Healthcare Fallout

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump announced on Friday he will focus next on tax reform after the Republican healthcare bill was pulled for lack of support in the US House of Representatives.

"We’ll probably be going right now for tax reform," Trump said during a press conference.

The president explained it would have been easier to start with tax reform, but said working on healthcare reform was necessary given that the existing Obamacare system is imploding and will soon explode.

Earlier on Friday, the Republicans in the House of Representatives pulled the plug on the American Health Care Act as it lacked support to pass the floor minutes before voting.

Congressional Republicans and Trump have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority.