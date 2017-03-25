Register
00:55 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Man Fails At Trying to ‘Troll’ Marines Sharing Nude Photos

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4110

    As the US Marines attempt to recover from a scandal involving hundreds of servicemen distributing nude photos on social media, one man’s supposed attempt at trapping and reporting the perpetrators has fallen flat.

    The scandal first broke after the discovery of a private Facebook group called Marines United, where roughly 30,000 retired and active duty Marines posted nude photos of their female colleagues, sometimes including their names, ranks and duty stations and often taken and shared without their knowledge or consent.

    After the group was exposed, some of the former members scurried to join another private group called Marines United 3.0, with 43-year-old Tim Luckey serving as administrator. Luckey said that he created the group a few weeks after the original was shut down with the intent of attracting and reporting users who posted the photos, telling the New York Post, "I made my page with the intent to report people for posting those things … I am totally against any kind of sexual assault against men or women; it gets my blood boiling. I don’t think a sexual assault against anybody is welcome for any frickin’ reason." 

    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    ‘Insider Threat’: US Navy Vows Tough Action on ‘Toxic’ Nude Photo Scandal

    A former member of the original Marines United, Luckey never completed basic training after he joined the Army in 2002, and said he created the new groups to act "like a troll" and even posted pictures of "military chicks" for authenticity. While group membership was a little over 200, it was still far south of the original group’s numbers, and Luckey said he was disappointed by the lack of photos being shared.

    He said, "I didn’t know how these other pages were able to share nude photos … I saw that and said, 'Let’s give it a shot.'"

    On March 22, Facebook sent Luckey a message informing him that the nudity on his page violated their community standards and that he would be banned for 24 hours.

    He used a second profile to inform the group of his fate, writing in a post, "I am the Admin of this page & this is my trolling profile … I need more Moderators, anyone up for it??? I’ll be back tomorrow," before sharing more nude photos as "something to remember me by." 

    The Pentagon building in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ STAFF
    Not Just The Marines: Nude Photo Scandal Sweeps Entire Pentagon

    Luckey is not remorseful about creating the groups, though he didn’t actually report anyone and his muddled logic may have done more harm than good.

    One female reservist whose photo was shared in the group told the Daily Beast on Wednesday, "This is not what normal people do to each other." She reasoned that some of the men posting the content "must have some need for vengeance toward somebody. I mean, why is this fun? What makes this so fun? If you want to see naked people, go to porn sites. I don’t understand the logic behind it. It’s to the point now that I’m just numb."

    The Pentagon will issue new social media conduct rules in the aftermath of the scandal, with officials vowing to take serious measures against the “toxic” behavior and attitudes behind the scandal.

    Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift went as far as to call it an "insider threat."

    Related:

    Germany to Trial Facebook 'Fake News' Vetting Feature
    Indian Court Questions Facebook Data Sharing Policy
    Facebook 'Fake News' Plan 'a Brutal Attack on Freedom of Speech'
    Facebook Blocks Media Posts for RT Following Obama's Final Presser
    RT Facebook Ban Coinciding With Trump Inauguration Favors Rivals - Press Union
    Tags:
    scandal, nude photos, Facebook, US Marine Corps, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok