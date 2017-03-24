Register
    The White House on the morning of the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, in Washington

    Trump Administration 'as Open As Possible' With Healthcare Bill Vote

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Trump administration wants to ensure maximum transparency regarding the vote on a new healthcare bill that is intended to repeal and replace Obamacare, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in briefing on Friday.

    "We want to be as open as possible with the vote," Spicer stated. "Having it [the bill] on the current trajectory last night, it was going into the hours of the morning… That was not the appropriate way to vote."

    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Trump: Ryan Should Remain House Speaker Even if Vote on New Healthcare Bill Fails
    On Thursday, Trump's administration pulled the legislation, but shortly after, the president made a decision to proceed with the vote the following day.

    Spicer added that Trump was not trying to force Republicans to approve the legislation at any point. The press secretary noted that Trump has had enough discussion and there was no need to improve the measure anymore.

    US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan is has briefed Trump on current efforts to pass the legislation, Spicer noted.

      jas
      If Trump really wanted a good bill, he would remove the waiver that exempts Congress from the law. I haven't heard one person or talk radio host mention the exemption that Congress has. The people have to pay for Congress.

      I don't think any of them were ever serious about giving the people a better system.
