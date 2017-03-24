Trump Administration 'as Open As Possible' With Healthcare Bill Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Trump administration wants to ensure maximum transparency regarding the vote on a new healthcare bill that is intended to repeal and replace Obamacare, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in briefing on Friday.

"We want to be as open as possible with the vote," Spicer stated. "Having it [the bill] on the current trajectory last night, it was going into the hours of the morning… That was not the appropriate way to vote."

© AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image Trump: Ryan Should Remain House Speaker Even if Vote on New Healthcare Bill Fails

On Thursday, Trump's administration pulled the legislation, but shortly after, the president made a decision to proceed with the vote the following day.

Spicer added that Trump was not trying to force Republicans to approve the legislation at any point. The press secretary noted that Trump has had enough discussion and there was no need to improve the measure anymore.

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan is has briefed Trump on current efforts to pass the legislation, Spicer noted.