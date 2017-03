© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Ryan Defends Trump's New Immigration Order Amid Criticism by Dems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said "yes" when asked if Ryan should continue on the position speaker of the House of Representatives if the Republican healthcare bill vote fails.

The House of Representatives has voted to officially start the debate on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, which sets up a vote for later on Friday.

Lawmakers voted 230 to 194 to start the debate over the new healthcare bill as well as the new amendments added to it late Thursday and early Friday morning.

The actual vote on the bill could take place around 4:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. GMT) on Friday.