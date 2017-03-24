All Surveillance of Trump Tower Legal, No Wiretapping - US House Intelligence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump Tower was under legal surveillance and no wiretapping took place, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes told reporters on Friday.

"There was no wiretapping of Trump Tower, that didn't happen," Nunes stated. "It was all legal surveillance."

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 марта 2017 г.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.