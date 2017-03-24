US State Department Issues Presidential Permit to Build Keystone XL Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of State has issued a Presidential Permit to construct the Keystone XL Pipeline, TransCanada, the pipeline's operator, said in a press release Friday.

"This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project. We greatly appreciate President Trump's Administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative and we look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America's energy infrastructure," Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and chief executive officer, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The 1,179-mile Keystone XL, which was blocked by former President Barack Obama and then approved by Trump, would link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska, and all the way down to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.