Trump Ends Negotiations on Healthcare Bill, Demands Vote on Friday

The White House and Ryan told House Republicans in a closed-door meeting that negotiations are finished and Trump wants a vote on the American Health Care Act by Friday, CNN reported.
Earlier on Thursday, the House announced it will not vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday night as expected.
Conservatives with the US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus did not reach a deal with congressional Republicans to support the healthcare bill.
Crush this trash, thank you, Freedom Caucus.
Trump really hurt himself on this one. He took the side of Ryan and the insurance companies against the people who voted for him. Then he makes some lame video telling us to call our congressmen and tell them to pass this trash? I hope this isn't a sign of his management style.
I've got news for DJT. This makes him look like a jerk. Insisting on a vote when he knows the votes aren't there is just an effort to try and punish the REAL conservatives who are defending the people who voted for Trump. It's not going to hurt the real conservatives in 2018.