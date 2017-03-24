Trump Ends Negotiations on Healthcare Bill, Demands Vote on Friday

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Major Setback: GOP Delays Healthcare Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan notified Republican lawmakers on Thursday night that negotiations over the new healthcare bill are done, media reported.

The White House and Ryan told House Republicans in a closed-door meeting that negotiations are finished and Trump wants a vote on the American Health Care Act by Friday, CNN reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the House announced it will not vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday night as expected.

Conservatives with the US House of Representatives Freedom Caucus did not reach a deal with congressional Republicans to support the healthcare bill.