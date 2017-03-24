Over Half of American Voters Oppose Republican Healthcare

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake Approval of US Republican Party's Initiative to Replace Obamacare Law Decreasing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than half of American voters disapprove of the Republican healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

“American voters disapprove 56-17 percent, with 26 percent undecided, of the Republican health care plan to replace Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act,” Quinnipiac said in a press release accompanying the poll published on Thursday.

The poll results also showed that disapproval of the Republican plan is 56 to 22 percent among men, and 56 to 13 percent among women.

In addition, 61 percent of voters found that fewer Americans would be covered under the Republican plan than are under Obamacare, the poll revealed, while 8 percent say more Americans would be covered and 18 percent say the number would be about the same.

The poll was conducted March 16-21 and included 1,056 voters.