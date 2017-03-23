Register
23:08 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli-American Teen Arrested for Making Jewish Center Bomb Threats Worldwide

    Israeli-American Teen Arrested for Making Jewish Center Bomb Threats Worldwide

    © AP Photo/ Nir Keidar
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    538080

    A 19-year-old American-Israeli student was arrested Thursday on charges that he was behind the majority of threats called into Jewish centers, synagogues and schools in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand over the past six months.

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Disgraced Reporter Arrested for Terrorizing Jewish Community Centers
    Additionally, the man’s father has been ordered to be detained for eight days on suspicion that he knew about or also called in many of the threats. He denies any involvement in or knowledge of his son’s actions.

    A lawyer for the teen, who was apprehended in Ashkelon in southern Israel, has claimed that his behavior is related to a brain tumor, which caused him to be rejected by the Israeli Defense Force.

    “He suffers from a brain tumor that may have had an effect on his cognitive functions,” his lawyer, Galit Bash, said in a statement released by the Office of the Israeli Public Defender.

    The investigation was complicated, as the teen, who has not yet been named, was using “advanced camouflage technologies” to hide his identity. It has been confirmed that he holds both American and Israeli citizenship.

    Ice collects on the Delaware River in view of Philadelphia.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Centers in Delaware, Other US States

    “Today’s arrest in Israel is the culmination of a large-scale investigation spanning multiple continents for hate crimes against Jewish communities across our country,” US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs.”

    One of the threats believed to have been made by the teenager was to Delta Airlines in 2015, which led to the plane having to make an emergency landing.

    The US alone has had more than 100 bomb threats in 33 states at Jewish establishments this year.

    "The investigation began in several countries at the same time, in which dozens of threatening calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings that caused panic and disrupted events and activities in various organisations," a statement from the Israeli police said.

    New York Man Arrested for Spray Painting Swastikas on Own Home
    Schenectady Police
    New York Man Arrested for Spray Painting Swastikas on Own Home
    On March 3, Juan Thompson, 31, a former reporter for the Intercept, was arrested for making eight of the calls, in a what appears to have been an attempt to frame an ex-girlfriend.

    Thompson reportedly made his first threats on January 28, using both his and his ex-girlfriend’s name. He also created a fake email address to make it seem as if his ex-girlfriend was setting him up as the perpetrator behind the threats.

    In an email to the San Diego JCC, Thompson allegedly wrote that his ex-girlfriend "hates Jewish people and is the head of a ring and put a bomb in the center to kill as many Jews asap.”

    Thompson was fired from the Intercept after publishing false stories, impersonating the outlet’s editor-in-chief Betsy Reed and creating email accounts to fabricate fake sources.

    Related:

    New York Governor Orders Investigation Into Bomb Threats Against Jewish Centers
    US Charges Missouri Man With Threats Against Jewish Community Centers
    Muslim Community Organizers Raise Money to Repair Vandalized Jewish Cemetery
    Trump Denounces Anti-Semitism After Bomb Threats at Jewish Centers
    Israel Passes Bill That Retroactively Legalizes Jewish Settlements
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitism, Bomb Threats, Jewish, Ashkelon, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok