Still No Deal Between US House Freedom Caucus, Republicans on Healthcare Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a vote on the American Health Care Act, proposed to replace the existing Obamacare, on Thursday.
"Nothing new was agreed upon," Gosar said as quoted by the Hill. "[The Freedom Caucus will] go back and consider our options."
On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in a report that nearly 14 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2018 under the new healthcare policy compared to the current law. In 2026, almost 52 million people would be left with no coverage, according to the report.
The White House argued that the CBO has been consistently wrong with its predictions when it comes to counting people. Furthermore, the CBO report revealed that the new plan would reduce the US budget deficit by over $ 330 billion and bring insurance premiums down by 10 percent, Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer stressed.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They manipulate public with a single number - quantity of ensured people. But to me personally the question 'at what cost?' is much more important. Rulers actually enforce uninsured unsupported people to buy insurance at even higher price for lesser product than before Obamacare rip off. Every year they raise the fine for not been able to afford their scam product. American nation proves being slavish when get owned by elites.
