Trump Budget Cuts to Diplomacy to Make US European Command Work More Difficult

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether the funding cuts to agencies that conduct diplomacy and development would make EUCOM’s job easier or more difficult, Scaparrotti said, "It will make the job more difficult."

"I rely heavily on our relationships with the other agencies in our government," he added.

Earlier in March, the White House released blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent. The State Department budget’s reduction amounts to 31 percent or $37.6 billion.