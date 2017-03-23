Register
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Nunes Apologizes to Intel Committee for Briefing Trump on Surveillance

    US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes apologized to members of the committee for briefing President Donald Trump on new information regauding surveillance before discussing it with ranking member Adam Schiff, a committee aide said on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Nunes confirmed in a press conference that the US Intelligence Community collected information on Trump’s transition team. Moreover, Nunes said the collection was unrelated to allegations of Russian collusion and widely disseminated within the US government.

    Nunes apologized "for not sharing information about the documents he saw with the minority before going public," the aide told Politico. "He [Nunes] pledged to work with them on the issue."

    Earlier in the day, Nunes explained why he decided to brief the press and US President Donald Trump on new intelligence information before telling the ranking Democrat on the committee.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    'Judgment Call': Nunes Explains Why He Briefed Trump Before US House Intelligence Cmte
    Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, a Democrat representing California’s 28th district, said later on Wednesday that Nunes did not follow proper protocol of the investigation, and called his briefing of the US president a profound irregularity.

    On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

    The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.

    Devin Nunes, Donald Trump
      sakissel
      " I apologize..." seems to be becoming the "norm" for politicians. They make me sick with their lies, lies, and more lies.
      ivanwa88
      Seems like the main role of this committee is to make sure the president only gets to see what they want him to see!
      This committee is in reality the cover up experts for the deep state and as such this anachronism should be dismantled and done away with post haste.
      His action was no different to USAF policy to bomb a so called Allie when it helps a covert operation and then apologize for it! at least Nunes was bringing this deep state apparatus to account by exposing its evil cover up work.
      Morally he is a hero and should be awarded a purple heart!
      So with this committee in full cover up mode the president never gets to see the truth just the lies made out as the truth, no surprise Adam Schiff who has constantly challenged Trumps legitimacy is on this committee a obvious CIA plant or more like a noxious weed.
      Time these plants were weeded out (sorry no pun intended).
      What an old school stand-up guy. Had he gone to the Committee first the Committee would have fed his entire investigation into a paper shredder and wiped the drives where the data was kept.

      May you have a long and fruitful career, Rep. Nunes.
