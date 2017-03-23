Nunes Explains Why He Briefed Trump Before US House Intelligence Cmte

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Nunes confirmed in a press conference that the US Intelligence Community collected information on Trump’s transition team.

Moreover, Nunes said the collection was unrelated to allegations of Russian collusion and widely disseminated within the US government.

"[I]t was a judgment call on my part and that’s at the end of the day that’s sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you make the wrong one, but you got to stick by what… decisions you make," Nunes stated.

Nunes appears to be the only member of the intelligence committee to have seen the information he took to Trump.

Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, a Democrat representing California’s 28th district, said later on Wednesday that Nunes did not follow proper protocol of the investigation, and called his briefing of the US president a profound irregularity.

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.