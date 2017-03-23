Trump Desires to Work With African-American Leaders to Enhance Public Safety

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump told members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in a meeting on Wednesday that he wanted to work with them to improve public safety in African-American communities in addition to other priorities, the White House said in a press release.

“The President [Trump] voiced his desire to work with the CBC to improve educational and economic opportunities, enhance public safety, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and invest in infrastructure,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Trump and the CBC leadership team committed to improving conditions in the “distressed” communities, the release added.

Metropolitan cities in the United States have a violent crime rate of about 402 per 100,000 people, according to a US crime report release last year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The murder rate in metropolitan areas is about 5 per 100,000 people, the report stated.