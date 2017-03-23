Register
03:25 GMT +323 March 2017
    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. gestures during a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Monday, Sept. 14, 2015.

    Sanders: Goldman Sachs Lawyer Should Not Run Agency That Regulates Wall Street

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Senator Bernie Sanders claims that Trump’s pick for Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton must be defeated because he is part of the financial system which poses a conflict of interest.

    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016
    © AFP 2017/
    Trump's Revised Travel Ban to Boost Terrorist Recruiting Efforts - Sanders
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s pick for Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Jay Clayton must be defeated because he is part of the financial system which poses a conflict of interest, Senator Bernie Sanders said in a press release.

    “We need somebody who is prepared to confront the system, not someone who is part of the system,” Sanders stated on Wednesday. “Mr. Clayton is clearly not that person. His nomination must be defeated.”

    Clayton’s confirmation hearing to chair the SEC is scheduled for Friday in front of a Senate committee. The SEC is a government agency charged with overseeing the securities market.

    Sanders also called Clayton “the embodiment of the greed that nearly destroyed the economy” and said the United States needs an SEC Chair who will stand up to Wall Street and end its greed.

    Clayton helped Goldman Sachs obtain a $10 billion taxpayer bailout from the Treasury Department during the financial crisis in 2008, the release added.

      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Sachs is just the insider we need. Thanks for your confirmation Mr Sanders.
      jas
      “We need somebody who is prepared to confront the system, not someone who is part of the system,” Sanders stated on Wednesday.
      --
      He didn't have that concern when he endorsed Clinton, did he?
