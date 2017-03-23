Washington Police See No Elevated Threat to US Capital After London Attacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department does not believe the city is under elevated threat in the wake of the reported car attack and shooting episode in London, Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist Margarita Mikhaylova told Sputnik.

“At this time, we do not have any information leading us to believe that the District of Columbia is under an elevated threat,” Mikhaylova said on Wednesday.

Mikhaylova also said the MPD is committed to monitoring events happening across the United States and the world for their potential impact in DC.

On Wednesday, a man drove at people with a car on Westminster Bridge and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police. As a result of the incident, at least four people, including a London police officer, were killed and at least 20 injured. The police qualified the incidents as a terror attack.