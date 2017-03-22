Nunes' Information Does Not Support Trump's Wiretapping Claims - Lawmaker

"Because the Committee has still not been provided the intercepts in the possession of the Chairman, it is impossible to evaluate the Chairman's claims," Schiff, a Democrat and ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, stated. "It certainly does not suggest — in any way — that the President was wiretapped by his predecessor."
"The chairman also shared this information with the White House before providing it to the committee, another profound irregularity, given the matter is currently under investigation," Schiff stated.
