Nunes' Information Does Not Support Trump's Wiretapping Claims - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The recent findings of US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes concerning surveillance of President Donald Trump do not prove the latter's claims that former President Barack Obama ordered that Trump be wiretapped, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Because the Committee has still not been provided the intercepts in the possession of the Chairman, it is impossible to evaluate the Chairman's claims," Schiff, a Democrat and ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, stated. "It certainly does not suggest — in any way — that the President was wiretapped by his predecessor."

"The chairman also shared this information with the White House before providing it to the committee, another profound irregularity, given the matter is currently under investigation," Schiff stated.