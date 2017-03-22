White House Has No Indication Manafort Attempted to Push Russia's Interests

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Congressman Wants Flynn, Manafort to Testify in Front of US House Intel Committee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort did not encourage or pressure the campaign to side with Russia on any problems, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"There is nothing that suggests that that was the case," Spicer stated when asked whether Manafort tried to push pro-Russia position on any issue.

Spicer added that Trump was not aware of Manafort's business contracts with Russia's RUSAL aluminum company. He stressed that these dealings took place a "decade ago" while Manafort has been representing a number of foreign clients, including those in Asia, Caribbean, and Europe.

Manafort was hired to supervise the Trump campaign's delegate operation and was a part of the president's team for less than five months, Spicer clarified.

US news agency Associated Press claimed earlier in the day it had received materials revealing that Manafort signed an annual contract worth $10 million with Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in 2006.

Spicer reiterated that Trump has no personal financial dealings with Russia.