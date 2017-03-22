US House Oversight Committee Asks Gov't Entities to Provide Flynn Documents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government entities asked to deliver the materials include the White House, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the Department of Defense, the release added.

"[US Congressmen Jason] Chaffetz and [Elijah] Cummings requested that each agency produce documents relating to Flynn’s foreign contacts and payments, security clearance applications and other related documents between the time of his retirement in 2014 to present day," the Committee in a press release.

In the request letters to the four government entities, the Committee demanded all files relating to Flynn's direct and indirect interactions with foreign representatives and agents, including the Russian broadcaster RT.

The entities should prepare and deliver the documents that are currently in their possession by April 3, the release noted.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported he misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in his resignation letter.