19:50 GMT +322 March 2017
    An insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, California, U.S., January 25, 2017

    Approval of US Republican Party's Initiative to Replace Obamacare Law Decreasing

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    US public support for the Republican Party’s initiative to replace the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare is decreasing, a poll conducted by the Politico media outlet and the Morning Consult company revealed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Only 41 percent of respondents polled said they approved of replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, with the American Health Care Act that has been proposed by the Republican Party just one week after similar polls showed it was welcomed by 46 percent.

    A picture taken on March 14, 2016 shows tablets and a stethoscope displayed for an illustration on a desktop
    © AFP 2017/ FRANCK FIFE
    Changes to Republican Healthcare Bill Expected Thursday in Budget Committee - US Lawmaker

    At the same time, disapproval ratings for replacing Obamacare grew by 3 percentage points, up to 38 percent, according to the poll.

    Over 20 percent of respondents said they strongly disapproved of the Republican initiative, while only 17 percent strongly approved of the introduction of the health care replacement plan.

    More than 60 percent of supporters of the Republican Party welcome the new bill, while 57 percent of Democrats disapprove of it.

    The poll was conducted on March 16 – 19 with 1,927 respondents having taken part in it.

