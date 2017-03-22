Approval of US Republican Party's Initiative to Replace Obamacare Law Decreasing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Only 41 percent of respondents polled said they approved of replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, with the American Health Care Act that has been proposed by the Republican Party just one week after similar polls showed it was welcomed by 46 percent.

At the same time, disapproval ratings for replacing Obamacare grew by 3 percentage points, up to 38 percent, according to the poll.

Over 20 percent of respondents said they strongly disapproved of the Republican initiative, while only 17 percent strongly approved of the introduction of the health care replacement plan.

More than 60 percent of supporters of the Republican Party welcome the new bill, while 57 percent of Democrats disapprove of it.

The poll was conducted on March 16 – 19 with 1,927 respondents having taken part in it.