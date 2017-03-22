FBI Fails to Ensure Privacy, Accuracy When Using Facial Recognition Technology

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The FBI, a unit of the Justice Department, disagreed and claimed it is following privacy-protection laws, the report noted.

"GAO believes both recommendations are valid to keep the public informed on how personal information is being used and protected by DOJ [Department of Justice] components," the report stated.

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS American Civil Liberties Union Files Amicus Brief Over Border Device Search

The FBI has also rejected a GAO recommendation that the Bureau frequently examine the accuracy of facial recognition systems, as well as the accuracy of data bases compiled by local police departments, the report claimed.

The Bureau claimed its accuracy controls were adequate and it did not have the authority to set requirements for photos from other law enforcement agencies, according to the report.

FBI investigators have access to more than 400 million photos of US citizens and residents that are archived in local, state and federal law enforcement facial recognition networks, according to the GAO.