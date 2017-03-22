US Senate Republicans Threaten Rule-Change if Dems Veto Supreme Court Pick

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Under present Senate rules, a 60-vote supermajority is needed to confirm a Supreme Court justice. However, a 52-seat majority offers Republicans the option of changing the rules to allow confirmation with a simple majority.
"If we don’t get 60 then the Republicans will be forced to change the rules," Graham told Fox News.
"I’m hoping my Democratic colleagues will look at Judge Gorsuch the way I looked at Sotomayor and Kagan," Graham said. "I would not have chosen them, but they were qualified. That’s why I voted for President Obama’s picks."
Later on Wednesday Gorsuch will spend his third day before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats this week have unsuccessfully pressed Gorsuch to discuss politics and Gorsuch has repeatedly stated that judges are above politics and simply responsible for determining whether laws passed by Congress are consistent with the US Constitution.
ivanwa88
Well blow me over with a hand fan! integrity did I hear "integrity" oh my goodness the mob Obama installed will think he is stark raving nutter! not be governed by Hegemonic policy impossible everybody and every organisation from WADA to the UN certainly is!!?
Also good to hear Republicans starting to front up to real and meaningful issues with decisive action maybe just maybe there really is HOPE!!!???