Trump Going to Give Commencement Speech at Liberty University

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump previously spoke at Liberty University on two occasions, in 2012 and 2016. Trump is also reportedly a close friend of the president of the university, Jerry Falwell, Jr.

"I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion," Trump told CBN News. "Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism, and a passion for life."

Liberty University is a private non-profit Christian university located in the US state of Virginia.